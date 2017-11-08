Future Called out for Promoting Las Vegas Show

Rapper Future is taking heat for an inappropriate tweet in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting. Just hours after a gunman killed 58 people and injured 515 others at an outdoor music festival, the 33-year-old “Mask Off” singer promoted his upcoming Las Vegas concert.

At 11:15 a.m. EST, Future’s Twitter account shared a now-deleted tweet with artwork promoting his Halloween weekend show at Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub. While the tweet may have been a pre-scheduled post from his social media team, fans are still criticizing the rapper’s post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tweet comes just 12 hours after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Keep scrolling to see what his fans are saying about the gaffe.

Criticism from fans

Some of Future’s followers responded in disbelief, calling it “too early” to promote his show, and urged the rapper to think twice about posting it.

all the sht goin on in Vegas right now take some time from thinking about yourself & promoting a concert…….in Vegas — 3 (@Boogie2x_) October 2, 2017

Um Future really bad timing — William Short (@KahunaCilver520) October 2, 2017

Others had no words and simply expressed their disappointment with different media.

Some were in disbelief and urged him to pay more attention to the news.

Might wanna turn on your tv.. — Jason Byrd (@JasonByrdUTvols) October 2, 2017

Fans defended Future’s tweet

Some fans weren’t as disappointed in Future’s post and wrote it off as a scheduled tweet that his social media team simply forgot to delete in the aftermath of the shooting.

Hope this was just a scheduled tweet — casino air freshener (@trilldauterive) October 2, 2017

This was a scheduled tweet, you guys need to relax and stop blowing things out of proportion. — Bryan • 2-2 (@99PrimeTime) October 2, 2017

The details

While numbers are still being tallied, the death toll out of Las Vegas has reached at least 58, with 515 other injuries. The gunman has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who from a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino opened fire on the crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Vegas strip.

Paddock reportedly used a hammer-like device to break windows in the hotel room. After killing almost 60 people, he killed himself before police could locate his hotel room. Authorities found an “excess of ten rifles” in his hotel room, which he had been occupying since Sept. 28.

At this time, Paddock’s motive is unclear. U.S. officials say there is no concrete evidence that the shooting was terror-related, although the Islamic State (ISIS) did claim responsibility for the attack. Government officials say there’s no proof that Paddock converted to Islam in recent months, like ISIS is claiming.

After the shooting, Mandalay Bay issued a statement to address the situation.

“This evening there was a tragic active shooter situation at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded quickly to the incident and secured the scene. Law enforcement requested that we put hotels in the vicinity on lockdown to ensure guest safety. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the statement read.

Twitter users were quick to criticize the resort‘s security for allowing Paddock to have as many as 10 weapons in his hotel room.

President Trump called the tragedy an “act of pure evil” and announced that he would visit Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with first responders and families of the victims.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @1future