‘Fuller House’ Creator Jeff Franklin’s Harassment Allegations Revealed by Warner Bros.

Over a year after Full House creator Jeff Franklin was ousted from Netflix‘s Fuller House following reports of “verbal abuse” and sexual misconduct, a new court filing reveals specific accusations made against the veteran TV producer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. launched an investigation into Franklin as early as 2016 over the concerns about equal treatment for male and female writers. Among them were Franklin’s handling of pregnancy-related requests for time off to attend doctor appointments.

Warner Bros. reportedly launched a second investigation into Franklin in November 2017, with the producer accused of creating a toxic work environment. He had reportedly boosted about weekend orgies and insisted that female writers bring bikinis with them while visiting his home.

He’s also reportedly accused of complaining about having to hire women and people of color as directors, apparently claiming that female directors are “all the same.”

Referring to one female staffer, Franklin allegedly suggested that “she is probably going to be pregnant next season,” which was followed by a “wish” that he could “make all the women on my staff get hysterectomies.” He is also reported to have described one underage girl on set as “one nose job away from a good f—.”

What’s more is that the allegations against Franklin pre-date the #MeToo movement, thus nullifying his legal team’s argument that successor Bryan Behar was being opportunistic.

In March 2018, soon after he was fired from Fuller House as well as stripped of his overall deal with Warner Bros., Franklin said he was “heartbroken” to be leaving the series. “Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy. I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success.”

Since his firing, he has filed a lawsuit against new Fuller House co-showrunner Bryan Behar, clawing that Behar conspired to get him thrown off the Netflix spinoff.

Behar and Steve Baldiskoski were appointed as co-showrunners following Franklin’s exit. Both men had been executive producers on the series since its debut in 2016.

Photo credit: Instagram / @fullerhouseguy