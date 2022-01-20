‘Fuller House’: Bob Saget’s Co-Star Ashley Liao Shares Throwback Set Photo

The tributes continue to pour in for Bob Saget. Ashley Liao, one of Saget’s Fuller House co-stars, posted a photo of herself and the late star on Instagram. Alongside the image, Liao reflected on the legacy that he’s leaving behind.

Shortly after news broke about Saget’s passing, Liao took to Instagram to share a kind message in the actor’s honor. She posted a throwback photo of the pair on the set of Fuller House. While the pair might not have had many scenes together, Liao, who portrayed Lola Wong in the series, wrote that she was honored to be able to share the screen with Saget.

“the funniest of us all. bob always knew how to make us all laugh during a long filming day,” Liao wrote. “we didn’t have many scenes together but it’s been the honour of a lifetime getting to work with you, bob.” Many of those in Hollywood have been paying tribute to Saget in light of his untimely death. The world was shocked to learn that Saget died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. He was discovered in his hotel room in Orlando and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the news on social media. Following the news of his passing, Saget’s family released a statement in which they expressed how “devastated” they were to learn about his death.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the family’s statement read. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Days after Saget died, he was laid to rest at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills. There were around 300 people in attendance for his funeral. Many of his Full House and Fuller House co-stars attended including Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier. The funeral services were led by Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo.