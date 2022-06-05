'Full House' Star Jodie Sweetin Reveals COVID-19 Has Hit Her Family

✖

Jodie Sweetin's household has been hit by COVID-19. On Instagram, the Full House star recounted how her daughter, Zoie, tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the fact that her daughter tested positive for the illness, Sweetin said that she had been testing negative.

Sweetin posted a photo of two positive COVID-19 tests. In addition to sharing the image, she wrote that "Welp… Covid has touched our house. Two positive tests in a row yesterday for Zo, so we've been in quarantine." The Beyond the Edge star continued to say that she was taking extra measures in order to prevent catching the illness from her daughter, who was quarantined in a separate part of the house. Sweetin added, "She's got her little hallway of the house and I'm wearing masks for food transfers. Im still negative, so fingers [crossed]." According to the actor, Zoie's life has been "normal" since testing positive for COVID-19 and that she's been doing well.

"I got her lots of snacks, her dad made her some cold pressed juice and brought it over and she's in her room on her phone, hanging with friends and watching tv and texting if she needs something," she wrote. "So… like normal." Sweetin then added a slew of hashtags, including one that read, "#gratefulforvaccines." At the end of her message, she wrote that this situation is why she had to reschedule her live comedy show, Family Dinner, for another time.

While Sweetin was able to avoid catching the illness, the pandemic itself has had a big effect on her well-being. In November 2021, she recounted how she navigated both depression and anxiety during the course of the pandemic, which led to an extreme weight loss. She explained on an episode of the Allison Interviews podcast, per Us Weekly, "I have severe anxiety and depression anyway, so [quarantine] really didn't do any favors for my mental health. I really struggled with it, and for me, it was a time of feeling really out of control."

"I know I was a mess during the pandemic. I was not a fully functioning person. I was awful," Sweetin said. "I lost like 37 pounds during [quarantine], because I'm a stress starver, and not in a good way. I just stopped eating. I couldn't keep food down. I'll be real honest about it. The pandemic was not good for me." The actor spent quarantine with her two daughters, Zoie and Beatrix, and her partner, Mescal Wasilewski.