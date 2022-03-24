‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Shares Brutal Photo Revealing He’s 2 Years Sober

Dave Coulier has opened up about his sobriety journey after revealing he is now more than two years sober. The Fuller House alum, 62, took to Instagram Thursday to share he stopped drinking on Jan. 1, 2020, because while he “loved booze,” he determined “it didn’t love [him] back.” Coulier began, “I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic.”

Alongside his candid caption, Coulier shared a photo of himself with a cut and bloody face, revealing that the injuries happened when he fell while “hammered” and trying to climb a stone staircase. “When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down,” the actor continued of his substance abuse issues. “In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love – like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He continued, “No one loved having ‘beers with the boys’ after playing hockey or a round of golf more than me. I was always the ‘final final’ guy in the room. The 8 hours of drinking, laughter and funny stupidity was followed by two days of feeling like a bowl of dog mess.” The Full House star continued of his decision to get sober, “I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly. The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me, but I was supported by @melissacoulier and friends who had already made the journey.”

Coulier said that in the days since getting sober the “psychological and physical transformation” he has experienced “has been amazing.” He continued, “The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before,” concluding, “Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you.”

Coulier’s Full House co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger were supportive in the comments, with Bure writing, “Love you and always proud of you” alongside a heart emoji. Weinger simply added applause emojis alongside a red heart. Actor Josh Peck also commented, “Much respect my friend, love you,” while former co-star Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo added, “Love you Dave.”