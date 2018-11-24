‘Full House’ Star John Stamos Wraps up Probation Stemming From 2015 Arrest

John Stamos officially wrapped up his probation sentence this weekend after his 2015 arrest.

Stamos was sentenced to 36 months of probation after he was caught driving under the influence back in 2015. As of Nov. 24, that time has officially been served, and Stamos is a free man once again, according to a new report by The Blast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stamos was pulled over in Beverly Hills in June 2015. At the time, police reportedly spotted him driving his Mercedes erratically. Stamos was so disoriented that police actually brought him straight to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment.

Ultimately, Stamos was cited for misdemeanor DUI. He did not fight the charge, pleading no contest and accepting his three-year probation. Stamos was also reportedly made to attend drug and alcohol counseling, as well as minimum of 52 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. He was also charged a total of $1,824 in fines.

Stamos went above and beyond that requirement, checking himself into a rehab facility for a month-long treatment plan. It has still never been revealed if Stamos was using something other than alcohol, nor what he had taken before the 2015 DUI.

One way or another, the whole ordeal worked out in Stamos’ favor. The actor has boasted of feeling “healthy” and “grateful” in interviews since then. In 2016, he appeared in court in person to submit his proof of completion for the Alcoholics Anonymous program.

Since then, Stamos has married Caitlin McHugh, becoming one of the most beloved celebrity couples on social media. They even welcomed a son named Billy this past April.

Stamos will reportedly be able to have his criminal record expunged entirely since the probation is now over. More importantly, he has the freedom to spend time with his growing family unrestricted.

Stamos has taken very naturally to fatherhood, and he as not been shy about his emotions. Last month, the 55-year-old appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where he teared up just talking about Billy.

“I miss him,” he said. “This is the longest I’ve been away from him.”

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for [fatherhood],” he went on, dabbing at his eyes with a tissue. “I’m so happy, I’m so happy.”

Meanwhile, Stamos’ on-screen family is thriving as well. The Full House reboot, Fuller House, is going strong, with new episodes coming later this year. Fuller House‘s fourth season will be released on Netflix on Dec. 14.