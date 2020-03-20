‘Frozen’ Star Josh Gad Gets Emotional in Video Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Actor Josh Gad shared an emotional clip of him on Twitter Thursday, embracing the idea that it’s okay to cry during a time of stress. Considering the way coronavirus has dramatically re-shaped day-to-day life for many people, this would definitely qualify as such. The Frozen star begins speaking directly to the camera where he admitted that he “Cried for a second.”

“I was gonna do it by myself, but I thought, it’s important for everybody to understand that we’re going through so much uncertainty right now,” Gad says in the clip. “We’re gonna get through it, and it’s hard and I’m emotional because I hate seeing our kids deprived of their normal lifestyles and not being able to understand why all of this is happening so quickly. But I’m also emotional because of all the incredible things that so many of you out there are doing on a daily basis. And I know it’s a struggle right now for so many people.

“And I just wanted to say: I love you all and I’m thinking of you all,” he added. “We’ll get through this.”

Gad is one of many celebrities who have turned to social media to help entertain, encourage, or otherwise be there in some way for their fans. On Wednesday, Matthew McConaughey also took to Twitter to deliver a rallying cry of sorts. In his clip, he encouraged people to come together and help one another out, promising “every red light eventually turns green.“

“I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this, this virus this time might be the one time it brings us all together and unifies us like we have not been in a long time,” the True Detective star added.

As of Thursday, there were 10,442 reported cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 150 reported deaths, according to the CDC. As people continue to isolate whenever possible, social distancing is also encouraged. The practice, which entails staying roughly three to six feet away from people in public settings, has been embraced by quite a few celebrities on social media.

To learn more about what can be done to slow the spread of coronavirus, you can check out the World Health Organization’s website here.