Frontman From Popular Early 2000s Rock Band Joins OnlyFans

Tyson Ritter is the latest celebrity to join OnlyFans.

The All-American Rejects frontman, 41, launched an OnlyFans page ahead of the release of the band’s single “Easy Come Easy Go” on Thursday.

“We’ve always been a band who’s got a tongue bursting through the cheek when it comes to our music,” Ritter told GQ in an interview published Wednesday. “So why not, you know, do a little peen bursting through a zipper?”

Fans “can expect full-frontal rock and roll with all access” on his OnlyFans page, which will feature with a dirty version of the new song. “I’ll leave it to the vagueness of that statement to define itself,” he teased.

Ritter’s account will also feature a “behind-the-scenes look at his life and songwriting, cameos from his bandmates, giveaways and a backstage pass to The All-American Rejects’ upcoming tour with The Jonas Brothers,” according to a press release.

While Ritter doesn’t plan on charging fans for his OnlyFans content, he wouldn’t be against charging “69 cents just because we’re little cheeky cats,” he told GQ.

Ritter does see a potential future for bands connecting with fans on OnlyFans without the high cost of modern concert tickets. “I hope places like OnlyFans can drive young bands to saying, ‘Hey man, here we are. We want to be able to play shows,’” he said. “‘If you like the music, give us a buck. And if there’s 1,000 of you, that’s one thousand bucks. And maybe we could rent a venue for a night, buy onto a show.’”

He continued, “We’re not trying to offer a VIP meet and greet that you just empty your account and max out a credit card. I heard some people have credit cards now just for their concert expenditures. Like, what the f— happened, man?”

The musician’s bandmates are behind him all the way when it comes to his unconventional new venture. “The All-American Rejects are behind me doing it,” he added, “and it’s really nice to be supported by my band in this wild adventure of 2025 for us.”