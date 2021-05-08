'Friends' Star's Dating App Video Leak Leads to Matched User Being Banned

✖

Kate Haralson, the Tiktoker who exposed Friends alum Matthew Perry on the dating app Raya, reveals she's been kicked off the app after posting her viral video. “I should have expected that would happen,” Haralson tells Page Six. “I feel fine about it. I never really used it anymore anyways.” Raya hasn't directly responded to the latest update, but its "Removal of Members" policy states: “Every member is expected to follow our simple rules of respect, trust, and privacy. There are plenty of places across the internet where an expectation of behavioral standards and respect for other users isn’t required.”

In the original TikTok, Haralson claims she and Perry matched on the dating app last May when she was still 19 years old. While she says the 31-year age gap didn't bother her (she claims she changed her preferences to older men as a joke), “it kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad’s age and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was,” she said.

She also mentions that she received some backlash after sharing some of their more intimate messages with the world. “A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of.” Haralson has received heat from the gambit of internet trolls, but in a surprising twist, Chrissy Teigen condemned the 20-year-old saying it's “tacky to release private messages.” But Teigen's statement wasn't completely one-sided. She also condemned stars like Perry and Ben Affleck, adding that they “shouldn’t be making these creepy desperate video replies on Raya.”

For those still looking to find love on the app, Haralson has some wise words. “My advice is unless you wanna get banned, don’t do what I did,” she said, adding an extra tip for those looking to find a celebrity match. “As far as talking to celebrities, be yourself. They are just normal people with abnormal careers!”