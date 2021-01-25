Matthew Perry welcomed a new furry family member to his life. The Friends star shared a photo over the weekend welcoming the newest addition to his household — a cute little Goldendoodle named Alfred. He even created an Instagram account for the little guy, sharing an array of photos of the puppy playing, sleeping and even drinking out of a Friends-themed mug.

“This is me and @AlfredDooodlePerry,” Perry began his post. “Whose (sic) cuter? Don’t answer that.” The image was of Perry, who got engaged to Molly Hurwitz, near the end of 2020, holding his new best friend on his lap as the Instagram post racked up more than 1.3 million likes a little more than 24 hours after publishing. Among the first few posts on the dog’s account was a shot of him sleeping on his bed while Perry is seen reading over a screen, “I’m not very helpful while my dad learns his lines.” In just a short amount of time, Alfred’s Instagram account had collected more than 75,000 followers as of Sunday evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

While Perry is busy welcoming his new fur baby to his life, the actor is also busy with the highly-awaited Friends reunion that is set to air on HBO Max. Lisa Kudrow, who played the role of Phoebe Buffay in the sitcom, provided some insight about the reunion’s schedule, telling Rob Lowe on his podcast that she had already begun pre-shooting material for it already.

She also confirmed what many reports had speculated in that the reunion would not be anything like a reboot, something along the lines of how Netflix revived the Gilmore Girls for one final go-around, but instead follows a reunion format similar to that of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which also aired on the streaming service. She did explain some of the details in that the cast does get back together for the filming, making it the first time they had all been together in front of an audience since 2004 when the series wrapped up its 10-season run.

Before this, Perry had revealed that the reunion would be taking place sometime in March after it had been rescheduled. Some confusion arose as he didn’t provide many details about whether or not the filming of it would take place that month or if the actual reunion would be available to stream by then. Going off of what Kudrow suggested about already having pre-shot some content, a potential Friends reunion could be arriving in early 2021.