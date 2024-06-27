'Friends' Star Lisa Kudrow Shares Special Way She's Honoring Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow is finally doing something she has long avoided to honor Matthew Perry – watching Friends. Kudrow has said before that she does not watch re-runs of the classic sitcom out of fear she won't like her own performances in hindsight, and she repeated that explanation in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. However, Kudrow said that she has finally been watching the show recently just to keep her memories of Perry sharp.

"Honestly, I wasn't able to watch it because it's too embarrassing to watch yourself," Kudrow said. "But if I make it about Matthew, then that's okay. And it's just celebrating how hilarious he was – and that is what I want to remember [about him.]" Perry passed away on Oct. 28, 2023 at his home in California. He was 54 years old, and was the first member of the iconic Friends ensemble to pass on. Fans and colleagues have been grappling with the loss, but for Kudrow and her other co-stars, it is especially heartbreaking.

Kudrow said she has not been disappointed by revisiting Friends. She said: "I'm laughing out loud, and everyone is hilarious. I'm blown away by Courteney Cox, I'm blown away by Jen. Matthew, obviously, is just uniquely hilarious. No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him. Matt LeBlanc is hilarious. And David Schwimmer, too." Kudrow said that even her fears of cringing at herself have been mostly assuaged.

"Sometimes I even laugh at what I've done," she said. "So yeah, I mean, that's my own little way of celebrating [the anniversaries], just watching it. But it's embarrassing. At home, if anyone walks in the room and I'm watching Friends, that's a horrible look, I think, don't you?"

As she hoped, Kudrow said that rewatching the show has helped crystalize her memories of working on Friends and spending time with her co-stars. She said: "You're just laughing all day long, basically, in between the scenes, because these are funny people. And especially someone like Matthew, whose goal was: How many laughs can I get in real life every day? So we were always laughing so hard, tears were flying out of our faces."

Kudrow also said that she feels Perry would be pleased with the way he has been memorialized since his death. She said: "I think the world is remembering him the way he wanted to be remembered. I think that's happening [already]."

Friends is streaming now on Max, with a new Blu-ray set coming in September to celebrate the series' anniversary. Kudrow is promoting her upcoming series Time Bandits, which premieres on July 24 on Apple TV+.