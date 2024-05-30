'Friends' 4k Ultra HD Box Set Coming Soon to Celebrate Series' 30th Anniversary

Friends fans can stop chasing the series from streamer to streamer soon when the new box set goes on sale. Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment just announced Friends: The Complete Series on 4K Ultra HD, available on Sept. 24, 2024. The set is available for pre-order now, and will set the new standard for super-fans and collectors.

All 236 episodes of Friends have been remastered for this collection, and will be presented in 4K for the first time ever. Naturally, there is bonus content included as well – and not just the featurettes and commentary tracks you may have seen in previous releases. According to WBD there is some all-new bonus content in the collection that has not been revealed yet. Out of the 20 hours of bonus content included, two hours' worth is reportedly new.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment)

Of course, bonus content is just icing on the cake for a series like this. In the age of streaming, binge-watching and re-watching long-running sitcoms has become a constant habit for many fans, and more than a few describe Friends as their "comfort show." If that's you and you don't have a hard copy yet, now is the perfect opportunity. A collection like this can save on data costs while sharpening your viewing experience with the high definition quality.

Friends premiered in September of 1994 and concluded in May of 2004, making this a big year for the series. Earlier this month, the cast and creators marked the 20th anniversary of the series finale, while in the fall they'll commemorate the 30th anniversary of its premiere. There have been rumors of another cast reunion of some kind for the occasion, but so far nothing has materialized.

Friends was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, and starred Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston. The show was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmys while on the air and won six. While it never left the cultural zeitgeist, it is one of the shows that saw the biggest resurgence in the era of streaming – even influencing some high-stakes licensing deals when it first left the Netflix catalog.

Fortunately, fans can get their own copy of the show with no subscription required. Friends: The Complete Series on 4K Ultra HD is available for pre-order now. It will hit store shelves on Sept. 24, 2024.