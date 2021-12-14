‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Star Janet Hubert Reveals Hospitalization

Actress Janet Hubert, best known for playing Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, revealed that she was recently hospitalized and slammed the press as “vultures” for reports on her health. Earlier this month, Hubert published a post on Instagram about her making peace with Fresh Prince star Will Smith last year. The now-deleted post included a passing reference to Hubert being hospitalized.

On Dec. 4, Hubert published a photo of herself with Smith, adding a message that puzzled her fans. “Don’t waste precious time people in anger. Yes people will do you wrong ad you must fight for truth no matter how long, and IF you can get the TRUTH you seek…find love again as we have,” she wrote, reports the Atlanta Black Star. “Life is too short as I am in hospital as I write this to all of you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hubert went on to tell her fans that anger “will eat you alive,” adding, “But truth at any cost, Reputation is PRICELESS. I LOVE YOU WILL for being strong enough to tell truth, and share your hurts and trauma. Now we close the doors and live our lives PEACE OUT!”

The Love Life star deleted the post without sharing details of her health. On Dec. 7, she published an old modeling photo and criticized the press coverage of her previous post. “Wow… the press and some of y’all are ready like Vultures to circle the body…well this body will reach up and grab your asses and have you for dinner,” she wrote. “I am home and my health is my business kay.”

Hubert was kinder towards her fans, thanking them for their support and well wishes. “Positively heals, negatively kills. LIVE YO LIFE, I’M LIVING MINE,” she wrote. She ended her post with the hashtag “now run and tell dat.”

A few days after posting about her health, Hubert went on KTLA to discuss her recurring role on TBS’ The Last O.G. and her animated series J.G. and the B.C. Kids. She also talked about the response to her appearance in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion, where she and Smith put their feud to bed. Hubert starred as Aunt Viv for the first three seasons before leaving and was replaced by Daphene Maxwell Reid. In a November 2020 episode of Red Table Talk, Smith said it was important to resolve the feud because it “really troubled me for nearly 30 years.”

The Fresh Prince Reunion special was released on HBO Max in November 2020. The original series is available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu. A dramatic reboot is still in development for Peacock.