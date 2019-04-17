‘Free Britney’: Why Britney Spears Fans Are Saying the Pop Star Is Being Held Against Her Will

Britney Spears fans are saying that they believe the pop star is being held against her will in a treatment facility, and they’re spreading the hashtag “Free Britney” to get the word out.

According to the hosts of the Britney’s Gram podcast, there may be evidence that the singer’s recent admittance into a mental health program might be a move related to her ongoing conservatorship that she is legally under.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The podcast recently featured an episode that played a voicemail from an anonymous person who claimed to be a former member of Brittany’s team and stated that the rumors that she was being held against her will were true.

It was reported that Britney Spears checked herself into a mental facility at the end of March. We have information that that might not be true. Please listen to this and spread this far and wide. https://t.co/tK8657e3ZF pic.twitter.com/SLomsNwSj0 — Britney’s Gram (@BritneysGram) April 16, 2019

One red flag seems to be that Spears reportedly checked herself into the mental facility.

As many fans have noted, she actually has very little control over her own actions — for example, she is not even allowed to drive a car — therefore the notion that she would willingly be allowed to enter a rehab without getting approval first is concerning to some.

Notably, it appears as if Spears’ own mother — Lynne Spears — has liked posts using the “Free Britney” hashtag, which for some is a sign that she may know the truth about Spears’ situation.

On the other side, however, the Britney’s Gram podcast hosts say that “Britney’s own business manager Lou Taylor are deleting, blocking and ignoring all comments involving Britney.”

Britney’s mother is liking comments on #FreeBritney while Larry’s son and Britney’s own business manager Lou Taylor are deleting, blocking and ignoring all comments involving Britney. Why would you do that? #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/Vi5Braezli — #FREEBRITNEY (@lfUSeekBritney) April 17, 2019

Many fans have been commenting on the story and sharing the podcast, expressing how they have become convinced that Spears is practically a prisoner.

“Well I just wept in a Trader Joe’s listening to this podcast. I can’t emphasize enough how f—ed up this is and how worried I am,” one fan tweeted. “I’ve sort of always known her team was abusive deep down but I am gutted thinking about what she’s going through.”

“She deserves to make her own choices. She deserves to be in control of her own life,” another fan commented. “She deserves the simple human rights she’s been stripped off. She deserves to be free. #freebritney.”

At this time, representatives for Spears have reportedly not commented on the emerging “Free Britney” movement.