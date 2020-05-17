Fred Willard Dead: 'Everybody Loves Raymond' Co-Stars Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett Honor Late Comedy Legend
The late Fred Willard portrayed Hank MacDougall in 13 episodes of Everybody Loves Raymond, even garnering an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. It's an essential portion in his long-running career, and, in the wake of his passing, those who worked with him on the series are paying their respects. Both those in front of and behind the camera have taken to Twitter to remember the comedic legend.
Among those are Patricia Heaton, who played Debra Barone, and Brad Garrett, who played Robert Barone. The show's creator, Phil Rosenthal, also sounded off, as well as Everybody Loves Raymond's current syndication home, TV Land. Scroll through to see what they had to say about Willard, who died Friday night at the age of 86.
Phil Rosenthal (Creator)
Our beloved friend and one of the world’s funniest people has passed. Rest In Peace Fred. We all love you. @Fred_Willard ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fILkkIxviZ— Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) May 16, 2020
Brad Garrett (Robert)
What an honor and a joy to have been able to share a stage with the brilliant, kind and inventive #Fred Willard. You were truly a One-Of-A-Kind dear friend. Hug Mary for me. Much love and respect. pic.twitter.com/N1qQ9zW2d0— Brad Garrett (@RealBradGarrett) May 16, 2020
Patricia Heaton (Debra)
First Peter, then Doris, Georgia and now Fred. Heaven is full of the most wonderful people. Fred was such a master of his craft, and though we will miss him, I’m so happy is has joined his lovely wife Mary. #ripfredwillard https://t.co/kZrL5h7fGT— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) May 16, 2020
I can't believe it's been 15 years since the finale of #EverybodyLovesRaymond. Such wonderful memories with these amazing people. I am so grateful to have been part of this incredible show and to have worked with Peter, Doris, Georgia, Fred, Kathryn and Bob. pic.twitter.com/s2kxEBBsKo— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) May 16, 2020
TV Land
A beloved member of the #EverybodyLovesRaymond family has sadly passed away. @Fred_Willard was one of the funniest guys in the world and he will be dearly missed. Rest In Peace Fred. We love you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5EMNOTtAMr— Everybody Loves Raymond (@RaymondTVLand) May 16, 2020
Fan Tributes
Sadly our Everybody Loves Raymond family lost another member today. Fred Willard, who played Hank MacDougall, the father of Amy, passed away today at the age of 86. Rest In Peace, Fred. ❤️ #EverybodyLovesRaymond #RaymondQuotes #FredWillard pic.twitter.com/ARH5CwqYRm— Everybody Loves Raymond (@Raymond_Quotes) May 16, 2020
RIP #FredWillard! 💔 I loved him in so many films and TV shows—This Is Spinal Tap, Modern Family, Everybody Loves Raymond, Roseane, Anchorman, Best In Show & more! He was a dear man & absolutely hysterical! Always in stitches! All hail a legend & master of comedy! Xx 💋✨ pic.twitter.com/yBzidOK9uI— 𝒥-𝒜 🦋✨ (@iamJAMusic) May 17, 2020
RIP #FredWillard! 💔 I loved him in so many films and TV shows—This Is Spinal Tap, Modern Family, Everybody Loves Raymond, Roseane, Anchorman, Best In Show & more! He was a dear man & absolutely hysterical! Always in stitches! All hail a legend & master of comedy! Xx 💋✨ pic.twitter.com/yBzidOK9uI— 𝒥-𝒜 🦋✨ (@iamJAMusic) May 17, 2020
His timing and expression when @RealBradGarrett’s Robert asked his permission to marry @MHoranRosenthal’s Amy - “.....No...” I’ll always remember him for that scene! RIP Fred ❤️— Neil Passmore (@neilpassmore) May 16, 2020
Sad... funny man... RIP, Fred... Condolences to his family.— 🏒Let'sGoFlyers🏒OskarStrong (@Lets_Go__Flyers) May 16, 2020
He was wonderful as Hank -Amy’s father. He lives on this show in reruns.🙏💕— GinaMarie (@ParmaGina63) May 16, 2020