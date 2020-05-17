Fred Willard Dead: 'Everybody Loves Raymond' Co-Stars Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett Honor Late Comedy Legend

The late Fred Willard portrayed Hank MacDougall in 13 episodes of Everybody Loves Raymond, even garnering an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. It's an essential portion in his long-running career, and, in the wake of his passing, those who worked with him on the series are paying their respects. Both those in front of and behind the camera have taken to Twitter to remember the comedic legend.

Among those are Patricia Heaton, who played Debra Barone, and Brad Garrett, who played Robert Barone. The show's creator, Phil Rosenthal, also sounded off, as well as Everybody Loves Raymond's current syndication home, TV Land. Scroll through to see what they had to say about Willard, who died Friday night at the age of 86.