Frankie Muniz Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken to Former Co-Star Hilary Duff in 22 Years After ‘Agent Cody Banks’ Drama

Frankie Muniz is revealing why he hasn’t spoken to his former “good friend” Hilary Duff since they co-starred in their 2003 film Agent Cody Banks.

Muniz revealed last month on The Joe Vulpis Podcast that it was Duff’s mother who created a rift in their friendship after he accused her of going behind his back to get the Lizzie McGuire star cast as the female lead in his film.

While Muniz, 39, said that he and Duff, 38, were “really, really good friends” for a “long time,” the Disney Channel star’s mother, who was “the epitome of a stage mom,” allegedly interfered after learning the Malcolm in the Middle star would be starring in Agent Cody Banks.

Frankie Muniz and Hilary Duff during Nickelodeon’s 17th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards – Backstage at Pauley Pavillion in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

“I’ve actually never told this story, and I might get in trouble for it, but I don’t care. I’m 40,” Muniz said in the Sept. 2 podcast episode, saying that after running into Duff’s mom on the Lizzie McGuire set, “Her mom was like, ‘Do you know what you’re doing this summer? What are you doing this summer?’ And I go, ‘Oh, I’m filming this movie where I’m playing like a junior James Bond. It’s called Agent Cody Banks.’”

When Duff’s mother asked if there was a female part in the movie that might be good for her daughter, Muniz said he remained noncommittal, despite knowing that his contract established he would have a say in who his co-star would be.

Muniz was already interested in Smallville‘s Kristin Kreuk playing Cody’s love interest, but the next day, he said he learned from Duff’s mom that her daughter had signed on for the role the night before.

“The movie you knew nothing about yesterday?” Muniz remembered thinking. After calling his agents, Muniz learned that “calls were made” and that they knew he and Duff were close, so they “just assumed it was fine.”

“Needless to say, I wasn’t thrilled about it. And not because I didn’t want it to be Hilary,” he said, but because the decision had been made behind his back.

“I don’t know how much I want to say. I’m trying to think about it because I’ve already said way too much,” Muniz added, admitting, “And if I told you I’ve never talked to Hilary since the last day of filming. I’ve not said one word to her since then. So that’s the truth of that. No one knows about my Hilary Duff story.”

Looking back, Muniz said he does “regret not just continuing to be friends with” Duff, adding that the situation with her mom “pissed me off.”

As for their relationship today, Muniz said of Duff, “I would love to catch up with her,” adding of the Agent Cody Banks casting drama, “I would love to even talk about that because I’m sure she doesn’t know any of that happened.”