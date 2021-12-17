Frankie Muniz Addresses Rumor About Him That Started From His Time on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Frankie Muniz is shutting down rumors he’s suffering from memory loss which the Malcolm in the Middle actor believes started during his 2017 stint on Dancing With the Stars. Muniz corrected the record on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! this week when asked about the rumors he’s losing his memory after suffering “a bunch of concussions,” although he confirmed he doesn’t remember everything about his life.

“It’s interesting, I’ve thought about it a lot over my years like, ‘Why do I have a bad memory?’” Muniz said. “The only logical thing I can say is, ‘Yeah, I’ve had nine concussions.’” Despite head injuries obtained playing sports as a kid and through “racing accidents,” Muniz said he doesn’t attribute his poor memory to the concussions, however, after consulting “a lot of doctors.”

“I just think it’s the fact I did so f-king much in that timeframe that, of course I don’t remember all of it. A lot of my memories now are that I can’t distinguish if it were a dream or if it was reality,” he explained. Muniz also addressed the rumors he had been suffering from mini-strokes that affected his memory. “I was having these episodes where I’d have numbness, I couldn’t see, I’d lose my vision. And everyone was telling me you’re having these TIE’s (transient ischemic attacks) or mini-strokes. Nobody could give me a straight-up answer,” he said. “If you search my name, all it talks about is that I have no memory or that I’m dying of strokes. The reality is I finally got diagnosed with just aura-migraines, intense migraines.”

The Big Fat Liar actor continued, “But if you search my name it’s basically ‘Frankie is dying and he doesn’t even know that he was Malcolm’. I’m like, ‘No, I know.’” According to Muniz, it was his “most memorable year” performance on Dancing With the Stars that sparked all these rumors. “They were like, ‘It’s 2001 because it’s when you were nominated for an Emmy and the Golden Globes. And they were like, ‘You need to talk all about it,’” he recalled. “But I go, ‘I don’t remember what I felt then.’”

“So it was me kind of blowing off the fact that I can’t say that’s my favourite year because I can’t tell you what happened in 2001. You would have to tell me what happened in 2001,” he continued. “I don’t really remember [my time on Malcolm in the Middle] but I wasn’t saying I don’t remember everything.”