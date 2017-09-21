‘Dancing With the Stars’: Frankie Muniz Reveals Why He’s Finally Competing

Frankie Muniz is opening up about the mental obstacles he is overcoming in participating on Dancing With The Stars.

The Malcolm in the Middle star has been in the rumor mill to join the show for the last decade, however, he finally committed to the season 25 cast this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Everyone has said this is so much fun and it looks like a blast,” he said during an interview with Us Weekly. “Honestly, this last week of rehearsals has been amazing. I feel like I’ve learned a lot and I’m progressing.”

Now that the 31-year-old actor is on the competition series, he is working past his personal challenges.

“To be honest, my biggest fear is dancing in public,” he said. “No joke. I want to because I love to dance in my room by myself, but if anyone is around, my body just doesn’t move. It just doesn’t.”

Muniz says that his pro partner, Witney Carson, has been showing him some tough love behind-the-scenes.

“I told her when I met her, ‘Don’t go easy on me. Obviously, I’ve never danced. If you tell me to do something, I don’t know what it is. I’d rather it be serious, even though we have so much fun in the rehearsals. We are always laughing and joking around, but when it’s time to dance, we get through it,” he said. “I’ll think I did good and she’ll be like, ‘Nope, your shoulders droop.’ So we do it again. But I love it, I really do.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!