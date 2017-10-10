‘Dancing With the Stars’: Frankie Muniz Reveals Undiagnosed Memory Loss Condition

Reality

Actor Frankie Muniz made a surprising medical revelation on Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars.

This week’s theme focused on contestants selecting a memorable year of their lives. Muniz selected 2017, because he has an undiagnosed memory loss condition. The Malcolm in the Middle actor said he doesn’t remember many moments of his life, including key moments in his career.

He said he often has conversations with friends or former co-stars and he knows he was there, but simply can’t recall what happened.

He said he hasn’t received medical consultation on the condition, but he thinks the multiple concussions he’s received in his life may have been a factor.

He also revealed his girlfriend details each day the couple spends together in a notebook to ensure Muniz can relive some of their happiest moments.

“I’ve learned to live in the present,” Muniz said. “Even if I don’t remember it all, I’m happy.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

