‘Bob’s Burgers’ Star Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

A Bob’s Burgers star has been hospitalized.

Eugene Mirman, who voices Gene Belcher in the Fox animated comedy, was pulled from a burning car on Tuesday, sources told TMZ.

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The crash happened in Bedford, New Hampshire. Mirman’s 2026 Lucid Gravity struck the Bedford Toll Plaza, and he was trapped inside the car. According to WCVB, a state trooper assigned to New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte’s security detail helped pull him out and get him to safety, New Hampshire State Police said.

(Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

“The trooper, without hesitation, responded to the vehicle along with a couple bystanders and proceeded to remove the male operator from the vehicle to provide aid,” Col. Mark B. Hall said. Mirman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

“The trooper, without hesitation, recognized that it was a serious crash and that there was clearly somebody still within the vehicle,” Hall said. “[The trooper] was able to, I believe, pull the person out through the window along with a couple bystanders that also stopped to help the trooper.”

Gov. Ayotte reportedly grabbed a fire extinguisher from a vehicle and also tried to help. Hall revealed, “The governor did get out of the vehicle and tried to assist in any way she could at the scene. She wasn’t in harm’s way at any point, but she has a great deal of care for our citizens and tried to do what she could at the scene to provide assistance.”

(Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic)

As of now, additional details on Mirman’s condition have not been released. No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation. It can be assumed more information will about the crash will be shared in the coming days. Mirman’s accident is one of multiple crashes at the Bedford Toll Plaza in recent years, with many of those crashes attributed to speed. The toll plaza is in the process of being replaced by an all-electronic toll system in the hopes of making the area safer and more modern.

Mirman has been voicing Gene Belcher on Bob’s Burgers since 2011. Last year, the show was renewed for four additional seasons, taking the adult animated comedy through at least the 2028-2029 television season. Along with Bob’s Burgers, credits include Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, The Simpsons, Apple & Onion, Archer, Delocated, Flight of the Concords, Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil, Confess, Fletch, and Impolex.