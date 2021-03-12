'Clueless' Star Stacey Dash Apologizes for Offensive Comments and Donald Trump Support

✖

Former Fox News personality and Clueless star Stacey Dash has apologized for her offensive comments and time at conservative network. The apology comes as Dash says she is walking away from politics and criticized former President Donald Trump for his connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots, calling the event "appalling and stupid."

"I've lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. And at that time in my life it was who I was. I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger," Dash told Daily Mail TV. "There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that's who Stacey was, but that's not who Stacey is now. Stacey's someone who has compassion, empathy."

She added that God had forgiven her and the moment was something that indicated to her that she shouldn't be above apologizing. "I don't want to be judged, so how dare I judge anyone else. So if anyone has ever felt that way about me, like I've judged, that I apologize for because that's not who I am," Dash said.

Dash noted that at the time, Fox News used her for doing a job "from the place I was at," and walked back her support of Trump. "As far as he's concerned, [Trump] is not the president. We have a new president. Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don't belong in. But he's not the president. I'm going to give the president that we have right now a chance," Dash told the outlet.

The Daily Mail adds that Dash is not stepping away from possibly starring in a politically-themed movie in the future, but her time as part of the news industry is finished. Dash also claims that she has been blacklisted in Hollywood due to her conservative views, adding that being a "black conservative" is not an easy identity to have.

Dash appears in the upcoming anti-abortion film Roe V. Wade: The Real Story You've Never Been Told. She appears alongside other conservative stars like Robert Davi and Jon Voight, the latter becoming an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump throughout his presidency.