Former White House Chef Andre Rush Talks Helping Struggling Veterans (Exclusive)

Andre Rush understands that transitioning from the military to the civilian world can be challenging. Because of that, the former White House Chef has partnered with Face the Fight to raise awareness and support for veteran suicide prevention. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Rush about how Face the Fight, which was established by USAA, helps veterans who are in need of assistance.

"I have PTSD and I went naturally and I talked about that. That was okay for me to talk about it, but it was not okay for me not to get some type of support and assistance," Rush exclusively told PopCulture. "I've been with USAA for over 25 years. When I heard about this, it was a no-brainer. It's what I do, who I do, and what better cause for an organization that already supports so many men and women in uniform? I mean, millions of men and women in uniform, so why would I not join with them, and then which is an honor to go ahead and push out this initiative with so many different people, by the way, which is going to help and save millions of lives."

Rush enlisted in the US Army in 1993 and spent time at Fort Stewart, 503 Infantry at Camp Casey Korea, Fort Campbell Kentucky and Fort Bragg North Carolina. He has deployed multiple times and held multiple leadership positions, including Senior Advisor, Enlisted Aides, Operational Manager, and Foodservice Manager. Rush has also served as a hand-to-hand combat trainer and has trained over 10,000 troops in the arts of culinary.

Retired as Master Sergeant, Rush admitted the transition from his military career was difficult. "I think it's like for any other veteran, it's going to be a hard transition," Rush said. "First, you go from a structured organization with hundreds or thousands to a cubicle of 12 or five. That leadership role is put behind and that could be very traumatic for some people, and they won't know how to handle it. Or also working with other people that don't have this exact same mindset. But it's like I said, it's a double-edged sword, where they have to understand on the civilian side, as well as you have to understand on the military side."

Face the Fight's goal is to cut the suicide rate in half by 2030. The $41 million in philanthropic grants will focus on supporting nonprofit programs with specific focus areas. While Rush encourages those in need to check out Face the Fight, he wants them to do something first.

"First initiative anybody should do is just reach out to their friends," Rush said. "Pick up a phone. Don't text, pick up a phone and just find out if anything's on, whether it be a military veteran, and I'll be honest with you, anybody. It's a world pandemic for everybody that needs to get on this."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.