Former Teen Idol Dies of Cancer: Wife Confirms Death of Bobby Sherman

Bobby Sherman has died following a battle with cancer. The former teen idol was 81.

News of Sherman’s passing was shared by his wife, Brigitte Poublon Sherman, via a message posted on Instagram by her friend, John Stamos.



“It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman,” Poublon Sherman wrote. “Bobby left this world holding my hand—just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was—brave, gentle, and full of light.”

“As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world—words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished,” she continued. “He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye. And yes, he still found time to crack well-timed jokes—Bobby had a wonderful, wicked sense of humor. It never left him. He could light up a room with a look, a quip, or one of his classic, one-liners.”

Best known for songs including “Julie, Do Ya Love Me,” “Easy Come, Easy Go,” and “Little Woman,” as well as his role in Here Come the Brides, Sherman was “something much more” to the people who “truly knew him,” his wife continued.

“He was a man of service. He traded sold-out concerts and magazine covers for the back of an ambulance, becoming an EMT and a trainer with the LAPD. He saved lives. He showed us what real heroism looks like—quiet, selfless, and deeply human,” she wrote, adding, “He lived with integrity, gave without hesitation, and loved with his whole heart. And though our family feels his loss profoundly, we also feel the warmth of his legacy—his voice, his laughter, his music, his mission.”

Poublon Sherman concluded, “Thank you to every fan who ever sang along, who ever wrote a letter, who ever sent love his way. He felt it. Rest gently, my love. With gratitude and love, Brigitte Poublon Sherman.”

LOS ANGELES – NOV 11: Bobby Sherman, Brigitte Sherman at the “In A Booth At Chasen’s” Opening Night Red Carpet at the El Portal Theater on November 11, 2018 in North Hollywood, CA. (Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)

After announcing in March that Sherman had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, Poublon Sherman told Fox News on April 2 that her husband’s body was “shutting down” after his kidney cancer “spread everywhere.”

“He was doing crossword puzzles with me in the last few days. And then all of a sudden Saturday, he turned around and… he’s just sleeping more and his body’s not working anymore. It’s not. Everything’s shutting down,” she told the outlet at the time.

Sherman is survived by his two sons, Tyler and Christopher, and six grandchildren.