Former Disney Channel Star Returns to Music With New Record Label Deal

Former Disney Channel star Hilary Duff is finally making her return to the music industry through a new record label deal.

Atlantic Records announced earlier this week that it has signed Duff. The former Lizzie McGuire actress released her last album, Breathe In, Breathe Out, a decade ago.

Duff has so far released five albums.

She also took to Instagram to announce the exciting news. “New music… or something,” she captioned the post, which featured photos of her working on music alongside her husband and fellow musician Matthew Koma.

Along with the record label deal, Duff will be a key subject in an upcoming docuseries. She will be working on the project with Sam Wrench, the filmmaker behind various docuseries, including Taylor Swift’s: The Eras Tour and A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter.

The new docuseries is said to “embrace” the “ups and downs and everything in between” of Duff’s career. It will also show the former Disney Channel star learning how to balance her personal and professional life as she navigates family schedules, working on new music, live show rehearsals, and more.