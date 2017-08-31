Forbes Releases List of Highest Paid Actors

The list of the highest-paid actors of the last year has been revealed and Hollywood leading man Mark Wahlberg sits at the top spot.

According to Forbes 12-month scoring period, the 46-year-old Boston native earned $68 million pretax.

In the last year, Wahlberg starred in films such as Transformers: The Last Knight, Deepwater Horizon, and is set to appear in the forthcoming Daddy’s Home 2. Even though his appearance in the fifth installment of the Transformers franchise wasn’t hugely successful in the box office, he still brought home millions with his fixed compensation contract.

Wahlberg just barely edged out last year’s top-ranked star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. While he may not be No. 1 on the leaderboard this year, the WWE star turned Hollywood heavyweight continues to lock down top dollar parts.

Johnson, 45, starred in Baywatch and has the leading role in the upcoming Jumanji film. The lifeguard reboot failed to make waves at the box office, but Johnson has a lucrative role on HBO hit series Ballers that keeps his bank account replenished. In the last year, The Rock made $65 million.

Coming in third is another action star, Vin Diesel, who brought in $54.5 million. His earnings leaped 55% thanks to his high-octane franchises including The Fate of the Furious, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The top five is rounded out by Adam Sandler in fourth with $50.5 million and Jackie Chan in fifth with $49 million. Sandler has been reeling in the big bucks thanks to his deal with Netflix that affords him the opportunity to produce his own movies. As for Chan, he continues to see high earnings in China.

In the top 20, there are four newcomers including Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Ruffalo. While Reynolds, Renner, and Ruffalo have their superhero films to thank for the massive paydays, Gosling pocketed his highest yearly earnings ever thanks to the success of the Award-winning movie musical, La La Land.

The list of the highest actors is calculated by combining the earnings based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo, and IMDB. Other info is obtained by interviews and industry insiders.

Check out the full list of the world’s highest paid actors of 2017 here.