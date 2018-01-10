Floyd Mayweather Oblivious to the #MeToo Movement

The #MeToo Movement has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months — and yet somehow Floyd Mayweather had never heard of it.

The undefeated semi-retired boxer was interviewed by Men’s Health during the Consumer Electronics Show to discuss his new virtual reality boxing workout program, and when the topic of #MeToo came up, Mayweather seemed dumbfounded.

“We’re asking a lot of men, in light of the #MeToo movement, how men can grow in 2018,” reporter Jordyn Taylor asked.

“The who?” Mayweather replied.

Taylor explained that the movement had to do with women being sexually harrassed by men in the work place, but Mayweather still didn’t seem to understand the concept.

“When you say ‘me too’ … When somebody is like, ‘I got a Rolls Royce, I be like ‘me too.” When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, ‘Me too. I got two. Me too.’ … Well, I didn’t know! My Me Too movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I’m like, ‘me too.’ Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, “I made a billion dollars, me too,” he said.

Mayweather eventually addressed the issue at hand — sort of.

“Of course. I mean, you live and you learn. I think everyone, if you’re in an uncomfortable position, you have to pray about it, you know, talk about it, and I think that, you know, sexual harassment, I don’t think it’s cool at all,” Mayweather said.

Mayweather hasn’t competed since last August, where he famously TKO’d Conor McGregor to earn his 50th career win in a spectacle fight. The former nine-time world champion isn’t a stranger to controversy as he’s been charged with domestic violence and battery against multiple women.

The #MeToo movement continued to build in popularity and support on Sunday, where dozens of men and women wore black as a silent protest at the 75th Golden Globes.