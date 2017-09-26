Floyd Mayweather’s Girlfriend Confirms They Have Split Up

Floyd Mayweather’s girlfriend, Abi Clarke, says that her relationship with the undefeated boxing star has come to an end.

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old ex-The Only Way Is Essex star explained that she is taking a break from relationships.

“I met Floyd last year in Vegas,” she told Closer magazine. “I’ve had a lot of relationships with high-profile men, I attract them – I don’t know why – but I keep it quiet. I’ll never be a kiss and tell girl.”

Clarke and Mayweather sparked dating rumors back in July when they were seen together on multiple occasions.

“Abi and Floyd really hit it off and she was blown away by his sense of humor and generosity,” a source told The Sun. “She was in a fragile and vulnerable place and Floyd has made her feel confident again.”

“He made sure they were friends first, before trying to take it further. He’s really helped mend her broken heart and heal her scars,” the source continued.

Clarke was reportedly aware of Mayweather’s reputation.

“Although she knew about his reputation as a party animal, she’s been pleasantly surprised and discovered he’s actually a really lovely guy,” the insider said.

After calling it quits with the 40-year-old athlete, Clarke says that she is focusing on her fitness and sculpting her figure.

“Whenever I go through break-ups I have surgery,” she said. “I had a boob job after a split in 2012, then my lips, and this time I got a bum lift to feel more confident. The attention has been mad. If I walk down the street men nearly crash their cars, or they literally walk into things. it feels good.”

Clarke was also inspired to have a Brazilian butt lift by stars like Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj.

“Their bodies are unreal,” she said. “I want to up my game and look like that. I don’t want to be skinny. I used to get called ‘tree trunk legs,’ but I’ve learned to make the best of what I’ve got. I’ll never have long, skinny legs, but I’ve got a nice bum.”