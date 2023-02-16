Florence Pugh Sparks Dating Rumors With New Man After Zach Braff Split

Florence Pugh appears to have a new romance on her hands. The Don't Worry Darling actress, 27, was photographed holding hands with Charlie Gooch on Valentine's Day while sporting matching bands on their ring fingers. In the photos obtained by Page Six, Pugh can be seen smoking a cigarette and drinking a glass of wine with her rumored new beau following her split from longtime boyfriend Zach Braff last year. It's unclear when Pugh and Gooch first began seeing one another, but the two were first photographed together in December at a party following the British Fashion Awards.

The Little Women star previously has been private about her romantic relationships, confirming in August 2022 that she and Braff, 47, had called off their relationship quietly earlier that year. Pugh and Braff first met while filming A Good Person, which Braff directed and Pugh starred in. The two were linked romantically after being spotted hanging out in New York City in April 2019 before they decided to quarantine together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh told Harper's Bazaar in her September 2022 cover story. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together." She continued, "So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Pugh regularly spoke out throughout her relationship with Braff to defend their age gap, and the public backlash against their relationship did take a toll. "Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong," she said at the time. "I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show."