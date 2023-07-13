Florence Pugh Saves 'Oppenheimer' Co-Star Emily Blunt From Wardrobe Malfunction on Red Carpet

Emily Blunt came close to falling victim to a wardrobe malfunction at the London premiere of Oppenheimer on Wednesday, which was thankfully averted by her co-star Florence Pugh. Blunt nearly flashed fans when her metallic blazer appeared to come undone in the front. Pugh, however, came to the rescue, and the two ladies were captured laughing about it in photos. The Don't Worry Darling star was also dressed in a plunging outfit for the event, wearing a blue blazer-fitted dress with a plunging neckline.

Oppenheimer stars Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer alongside Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and is set for a July 21 theatrical release. In addition to Pugh, who stars in the movie as Jean Tatlock, the remaining cast includes Mat Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, and Jack Quaid.

As an open advocate of wearing what she feels comfortable with, Pugh questioned why people seemed "offended" by her sheer pink dress at the 2022 Valentino Haute Couture Fashion Show. According to an interview she gave to Vogue earlier this year, "I've never been scared of what's underneath the fabric. If I'm happy in it, then I'm gonna wear it. Of course, I don't want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?"

Blunt, who is known by many for her star-making turn in 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, also has a favorable but fraught relationship with fashion. In June, she told Harper's Bazaar about attending this year's Met Gala, "I adore fashion," adding, "but it's not really my world. It can be quite an intimidating crowd, and I sometimes feel a bit on the outside of it." The actress noted that she felt more comfortable because of the gala's costume tradition. "I love that everyone there is playing a role, so it becomes less self-reflective and more performative."

Blunt also shared with the outlet her insights on portraying Kitty Oppenheimer, the dissatisfied wife of Murphy's physicist. "She wasn't an easy woman – she definitely didn't conform to the 1950s housewife ideal, and yet she found herself confined to an ironing board in New Mexico's Los Alamos, which must have driven her mad," she said. "I found her so interesting to play because she was a great scientist herself but limited by the era she lived in. A lot of women a few generations ahead of me weren't allowed the juggle of a career and children – there was an expectation they should choose, and if they did choose their career, they were frowned upon. Even now, I see women in their seventies whose whole identity has been caught up in motherhood, and then once that's done, there's this sense of, well, who am I, and how do I reclaim myself?"