Florence Pugh Addresses 'Really Painful' Comments About Her Weight

Florence Pugh is speaking out about body shaming. The actress recently opened up and addressed some "really painful" comments she's faced about her weight. "It's so hard," she told Vogue. "[The internet's] a very mean place."

"It's really painful to read people being nasty about my confidence or nasty about my weight," Pugh continued. "It never feels good. The one thing I always wanted to achieve was to never sell someone else, something that isn't the real me."

Going on to address how she perceives her self-esteem, Pugh said, "I don't think it's confidence in hoping people like me. I think it's just, like, I don't want to be anyone else."

(Photo: Florence Pugh attends the Met Gala - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

During her conversation with Vouge, Pugh was also doing a photoshoot, which she says is "a muscle I've learnt to be all right at," then adding, "but I'm not a model. It's portraying a completely different version of myself that I don't necessarily believe in."

"You have to believe that you deserve to be in those pages being beautiful," Pugh continued. "But now I know what I want to show. I know who I want to show. I know who I want to be and I know what I look like. There's no insecurities about what I am anymore."

An Oscar-nominated actress, Pugh can next be seen in the romantic dramedy We Live in Time, alongside Andrew Garfield, and then later in Marvel's Thunderbolts, in which she will reprise her role as Yelena Belova from 2021's Black Widow.