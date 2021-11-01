‘Black Widow’ Star Florence Pugh Debuts Dramatic Haircut

Florence Pugh is rocking a totally new hairstyle. Just two months after shocking her fans when she dyed her hair brunette for her upcoming role in The Wonder, the Black Widow star, 25, took to social media over the weekend to debut an all-new hair transformation, revealing that she has bid farewell to her signature long locks!

Pugh took to Instagram on Saturday to make the big reveal, sharing a set of moody candid photos of herself posing in front of a window. Most notable in the images was her hair, which is now cut to above the shoulders. Pugh opted for a simple caption, teasing, “I did a thing.” She added the hashtag “chop cop” and also the scissors emoji.

Pugh’s hair transformation generated plenty of buzz, with the comments section filling with remarks from both fans and her Hollywood friends. Ariana Grande commented, “i am crying stunning,” with Eiza González replying, “It’s a huge yes for me.” Meanwhile, Hailee Steinfeld commented, “Absolutely,” with Joey King adding, “I love it.” But it was Jumanji star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that stole the show when he jumped into the frenzy to joke, “Love it sistah!! Next chop [scissors emoji] you’ll look like me.”

Pop Crave reported on Twitter that the dramatic makeover is for her upcoming film, A Good Person. Pugh, however, has not confirmed this. Directed by Braff, the film follows Pugh’s Allison, whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident. In the following years, she forms an unlikely relationship with her would-be father-in-law, portrayed by Morgan Freeman, who gives her a new lease on life. Deadline reported in September that the film was set to start production this fall, with actress Molly Shannon also set to star.

Pugh, who earned her first Oscar nomination for Little Women, and Braff have been dating since at least April 2019. Their relationship, however, has been mired in some controversy due to their age difference. Pugh is 25, while Braff is 46. In an April 2020 Instagram video, Pugh hit back at those criticizing the age difference, telling them that she “not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. It has nothing to do with you.”