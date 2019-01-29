‘Flip Or Flop’s’ Tarek El Moussa Denies Taking Jab At Estrange Ex-Wife Christina

Tarek El Moussa is under fire, again, after his latest social media post was seen as another jab at his estranged ex-wife Christina El Moussa.

Tarek is speaking out to make it clear that there is no bad blood between him and Christina.

The post in question shows the HGTV star in a classroom full of students that he captioned, “Single #dadlife. Kid’s open house…mom’s,” adding an inquisitive emoji.

He clarified his Snapchat post by re-posted the shot on Saturday to Instagram. He captioned the snap, “More…#FAKE news… there was NO jab at Christina. I was referring to lots of moms for a single dad as a joke at an open house.”

He continued, “Christina and I did a private open house with Taylor and her teacher earlier in the day and we had a blast. Enjoy your weekend folks!”

More…#FAKE news… there was NO jab at Christina. I was referring to lots of moms for a single dad as a joke at an open house. Christina and I did a private open house with Taylor and her teacher earlier in the day and we had a blast. Enjoy your weekend folks!😎 A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on May 20, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

The exes co-parent two kids together, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1.

Tarek previously came under fire by fans for poking fun at the circumstances surrounding the couple’s highly-publicized altercation, in which authorities located the home improvement guru via search helicopter after he had allegedly fled their house with a gun. While standing below a sign that read, “No guns, weapons of any type,” Tarek added the caption “or Helicopters,” a middle finger emoji and tagged Christina in the picture.

Meanwhile, Christina has not responded to Tarek’s latest damage control efforts, but did start her weekend off by making the love she has for their kids a very permanent thing. The Flip or Flop star debuted two brand new tattoos on Instagram, the birth dates of Taylor and Brayden in Roman numerals on her forearm.

“Been wanting this for a long time,” she said of the sweet gesture. “No time like the present. #taylorreese #braydenjames.”

Been wanting this for a long time … no time like the present. #taylorreese #braydenjames ❤️ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on May 18, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

