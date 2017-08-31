‘Fixer Upper’ Homeowner Claims Chip and Joanna Gaines ‘Deceived’ Her

A woman in Waco, Texas alleges that HGTV stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines, sold her a home in a not so safe neighborhood.

The Waco Tribune reports that a man crashed his Hyundai while drunk into a house that fans of the Fixer Upper show know best as the "Three Little Pigs" home from season three, revealing to the homeowners the staggering crime in the neighborhood.

Kelly Downs and her husband, Ken are blaming both the city and Gaines' Magnolia Realty company for the situation and the violent incident that was a long time coming.

"It's like the Wild West here. There's been a lot of commotion coming from the bars and the store across the street," she said of the neighborhood the Downses moved to a year and a half ago.

The couple had been selected to appear on HGTV's hit show Fixer Upper, a dream for Downs who just so happens to be a big fan of Joanna Gaines's design style. But now she alleges that the fixer upper has "gone bad."

Downs says the problem was there from the very beginning and that the two "feel deceived by the city of Waco and [Chip and Joanna Gaines's firm] Magnolia Realty."

While a representative for their realty firm declined to comment on the statements made by the couple, Downs reveals she and her husband moved to Waco specifically because of the opportunity to live in a Magnolia-designed home. But with the way things have been lately, she has found the area far from hospitable.

"We have been intimidated and harassed," she said. "There's a big problem here. It's not safe."

It's been reported that the city of Waco has seen an incredible tourism boom in recent years thanks in part to the Gaines' show and their Magnolia Market, which has helped boost revenue for local accommodations and attractions.

But while tourists have tripled in numbers, Downs says residents are not happy about the changes and expressed that they do not want a change in the status quo.

"People have complained about their taxes going up because we moved here. Store owners have complained about taxes," she told the Tribune.

At the time of publication, the Downses are not sure what their next step would be, whether to repair or move to another place.

