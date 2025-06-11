Five-Time Olympic Medalist Speaks out Following DUI Arrest

Mary Lou Retton is “deeply sorry” for her DUI arrest last month.

Speaking publicly for the first time since she was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Marion County, West Virginia on Saturday, May 17, the former Olympic gymnast, 57 took “full responsibility” for her actions.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses. To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry,” Retton said in a statement shared with ABC News. “I am determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life. I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement and continued support.”

The five-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested and charged with one count of driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs; penalties on May 17 after police in West Virginia received reports of a Porsche with a Texas license plate driving “all over the roadway,” near downtown Fairmont, WDTV reported. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Retton in her car in a Marion County AutoZone parking lot with a screw-top bottle of wine in her passenger seat. Police said Retton smelled of alcohol and was slurring her speech. Three standard field sobriety tests administered by authorities detected Retton was impaired.

Retton was arrested and later released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond. During a Tuesday court appearance, she entered a no contest plea to a non-aggravated DUI charge. She received a $100 fine, “consistent with sentencing guidelines for first-time, non-aggravated offenses in this jurisdiction,” her attorney Edmund J. Rollo said.

“In keeping with her values, Mary Lou made no request for special treatment and was subject to the same legal process as any other individual. She is grateful for the professionalism of law enforcement and the court system, and she fully respects the outcome,” Rollo added. “Mary Lou has expressed a sincere desire to use this experience as a moment for reflection and accountability. She asks for privacy as she moves forward with her personal and professional life.”

Retton earned the nickname “America’s sweetheart” when she won five Olympic medals in gymnastics at the summer games in Los Angeles in 1984. She became the first American female gymnast to win the all-around gold medal in Olympic gymnastics and also has two silver medals and two bronze medals to her name. She later retired from gymnastics and became a motivational speaker and also served on the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports under former President George W. Bush.