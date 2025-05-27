Mary Lou Retton Arrested in West Virginia

Mary Lou Retton was arrested on suspicion of DUI earlier this month in West Virginia.

The Olympian, 57, was arrested on May 17 and booked on one count of “driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs,” according to Marion County court records.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Fairmont, W. Va., native was released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

Retton first stepped into the international spotlight in 1984, when she won five Olympic medals in gymnastics at the summer games in Los Angeles. Retton is the first American woman to win the all-around gold medal in Olympic gymnastics and also has two silver medals and two bronze medals to her name.

Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton arrives for the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Ballroom at Bayou Place on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Fanatics)

The athlete suffered a serious health scare back in October 2023, when her daughter, McKenna Kelley, announced she had been “fighting for her life” in the ICU for over a week with a “very rare form of pneumonia.”

“My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now,” Kelley wrote on a crowdfunding site at the time. “Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she [is] not insured.”

Ultimately, Retton was able to recover, but she told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb in January 2024 that her daughters were “saying their goodbyes” to her before doctors were able to restore her oxygen levels and prevent her from going on a ventilator.

Mary Lou Retton of the United States competes in the balance beam competition in gymnastics during the Games of the XXIII Olympiad in the 1984 Summer Olympics circa 1984. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

“Things just went south really, really fast,” Retton’s daughter, Shayla Schrepfer, said at the time, adding that the doctor told her at one point Retton’s medical team didn’t “know if she’s going to make it through the night.”

Ultimately, the former gymnast told PEOPLE she felt “God wasn’t ready for me yet,” but that she would “never be the same” again, as in July 2024 she was still relying on the use of oxygen.

“It’s been really hard. My lungs are so scarred. It will be a lifetime of recovery,” she said. My physicality was the only thing I had and it was taken away from me. It’s embarrassing.”