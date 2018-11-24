First Lady Melania Trump Teams up With Demi Lovato’s Mother to Fight Opioid Crisis

Melania Trump will make a public appearance next week alongside Demi Lovato‘s mother, Dianna Hart, to talk about the opioid crisis.

The First Lady and the polished author will appear together Wednesday at an event at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

According to Page Six, the ladies will be joined by university president Jerry Falwell and his wife, Becki, as well as Homeland security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Former Fox News host Eric Bolling, whose son died of an opioid overdose in September 2017, will also make an appearance.

Hart became a more public voice in the fight to finding solutions to the opioid crisis after daughter Demi Lovato suffered near-fatal opioid overdose in July that left her hospitalized for more than a week.

Back in September, while her daughter was still in rehab, Hart, also known as Dianna de la Garza, opened up about the tragic incident.

“It’s still a really difficult thing to talk about,” she said on Newsmax TV. “I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day.”

At the time she said she remembered receiving many text messages from friends and family wishing her daughter well and expressing concern for her safety, but it wasn’t until she received a call from her daughter’s assistant that she realized what had happened.

“So, I was in shock. I didn’t know what to say. It was just something that I never, ever expected to hear, as a parent, about any of my kids,” de la Garza said.

When she asked if Lovato was OK, the assistant told her that she was conscious but not speaking. “I knew at that point that we were in trouble,” she added.

Dianna, along with Demi’s sisters Dallas Lovato and Madison de la Garza, rushed to Cedars Sinai and were with Lovato constantly while she remained hospitalized.

“We got there as quickly as we could,” de la Garza said. “Dallas and Madison and I jumped out of the car at the emergency room and ran into the emergency room to be by her side. She just didn’t look good — at all. She was in bad shape. But I said to her, ‘Demi, I’m here. I love you.’ And at that point she said back to me, ‘I love you, too.’”

Since then, Lovato completed several months treatment in a rehabilitation center and has been tip toeing back into social media.

“She’s happy. She’s healthy. She’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs,” Dianna said in September. “That in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family.”

Reports have surfaced claiming that Lovato might be staging a return to music in 2019.