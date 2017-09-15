Fergie’s Parents Had No Idea Their Daughter Was Splitting With Husband

Fergie and husband Josh Duhamel made their separation public on Thursday, but the pop star’s parents apparently didn’t get the memo.

When reporters from Radar contacted Fergie‘s mother, Terri Jackson, she was blindsided by the couple’s breakup.

“What? This is the first I’m hearing of this,” Jackson said. “I don’t get it…This is crazy.”

Jackson said she had just spent time with the couple last week. They threw a birthday party for their 4-year-old son Axl and “seemed happy.”

As to why the former Black Eyed Peas member and her actor husband broke things off, Jackson says she thinks busy work schedules could have played a part in the separation.

“I know they work a lot,” she said. “I knew they were never together because they are both travelling a lot.”

The publication also spoke with Steven Jackson, Fergie’s stepfather, and he was also left ut of the loop.

As to why Fergie hadn’t told her parents about the split, Terri presumes it was “because she didn’t want to break my heart.”

