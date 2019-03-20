Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy’s Marriage Reportedly ‘Under Strain’ Amid College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy‘s marriage is reportedly “under strain,” amid the college admissions scandal they have been involved in.

According to a source who spoke with ET, the couple are definitely feeling a lot of pressure at this time. “This situation has been very trying on Felicity and William’s marriage,” the source stated. “They love each other but they’ve been arguing a lot.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Felicity and William have an incredibly strong marriage but this situation has put a tremendous amount of pressure on them,” the source added. “Their close friends were stunned by the news because they’ve always a seemed like honest, good people, people who would never lie and cheat to get what they wanted. They almost seemed to pride themselves on their honesty.”

Last week, Huffman was arrested on charges of bribery. The charges stem from a case involving college officials helping affluent families get their children admitted to high-profile schools through bypassing the standard route.

Per legal documents, Huffman and Macy “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000…to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

Macy was not arrested, as it seems there was not enough physical evidence to tie him to the case even though it is reported that authorities believe he knew what was going on.

Back in January, Macy gave an interview and spoke, among other things, about how the family had been going through the college admissions process. He noted that it was very daunting for them.

“My daughters are extraordinary women. They’re really a joy. They’re both thriving. They’ve got a life ahead of them, but you can exhale a little bit. They’re 16 and 18 years old, and they’re good people. My daughter Sofia, the oldest, is going to LAHSA [Los Angeles High School of the Arts]. She’s thriving there. I know she’s going to make a go of it in the business, which I support. I’ve seen her; she’s good, she’s really good,” he said.

“She’s going to go to college. I’m the outlier in this thing. We’re right now in the thick of college application time, which is so stressful,” Macy added. “I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off. God doesn’t let you be 18 twice. I know from casting, if you need a 25-, 26-year-old actress, there are a lot of them out there and they’re really good. But if you need a 15-, 16-year-old actress, it’s tough.”

“Sofia looks young. I think this is an opportunity for her. But it’s just my opinion, and we’ll see what she wants to do, what Felicity thinks and how the chips fall,” he also said. “My daughter Georgia, she’s interested in politics, political science and pursuing that. She’s in a very academic school and killing it.”

Huffman is due back in court next month, but could potentially cut a plea deal ahead of time.