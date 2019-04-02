Felicity Huffman Spotted out and Smiling in Midst of College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman was spotted out and about in West Hollywood, California on Saturday amid the fallout from her alleged involvement in a sweeping college admissions scandal.

The 56-year-old actress appeared to be in good spirits while she walked with her youngest daughter, 17-year-old Georgia, during a shopping outing in photos published by Entertainment Tonight. She wore workout clothes, sneakers and a Chicago Cubs baseball hat in the sighting, which was the first time she was seen publicly since appearing in court on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud on March 12.

Released on $250,000 bail, Huffman was one of the 50 people charged in a college admissions cheating scam for allegedly paying $15,000 so that her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia, could cheat on the SAT in order to help get into an elite college.

Huffman has not publicly commented on the admissions scandal but has deleted all of her social media accounts.

Huffman’s husband, Shameless star William H. Macy, was not charged in the FBI investigation, named Operation Varsity Blues, although a source told ET that the scandal has affected their marriage.

“This situation has been very trying on Felicity and William’s marriage,” the source said. “They love each other but they’ve been arguing a lot.”

“Felicity and William have an incredibly strong marriage but this situation has put a tremendous amount of pressure on them,” the source continued. “Their close friends were stunned by the news because they’ve always seemed like honest, good people, people who would never lie and cheat to get what they wanted. They almost seemed to pride themselves on their honesty.”

Also involved in the admissions scam are Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, who allegedly agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters, Isabella, 20 and Olivia Jade, 19, designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew.

Like Huffman, Loughlin and Giannulli were released on bail and are currently awaiting their respective court dates on April 3. The hearings were initially scheduled to take place in March, but they were postponed to the beginning of April due to them living outside of the state of Massachusetts, where the hearings are being held.