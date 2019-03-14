Felicity Huffman: ‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Heralded School Admissions Scandal With 2004 Episode

A recently resurfaced Desperate Housewives episode from 2004 seems to have heralded Felicity Huffman‘s new school admissions scandal.

As reported by PEOPLE, during the old episode, Huffman’s Lynette Scavo and her husband Tom (Doug Savant) are discussing what they should do in order to get their children into an elite private school.

“A generous donation will ensure our kids beat ’em out,” Lynette says, to which Tom asks, “How much?” She quickly comes up with a number and replies, “$15,000.”

The scene is eerily similar to the college admissions cheating scandal Huffman was arrested for over this week, right down to the amount of money. She is alleged to have bribed college officials with $15,000 in order to get her daughter admitted ot college.

“Huffman and her spouse [Shameless star William H. Macy] made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to KWF to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter,” the criminal complaint affidavit reads. “Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

Coincidentally, Macy did an interview earlier this year with Parade, wherein he spoke about the college application process and stated that is had been very “stressful.”

“My daughters are extraordinary women. They’re really a joy. They’re both thriving. They’ve got a life ahead of them, but you can exhale a little bit. They’re 16 and 18 years old, and they’re good people. My daughter Sofia, the oldest, is going to LAHSA [Los Angeles High School of the Arts]. She’s thriving there. I know she’s going to make a go of it in the business, which I support. I’ve seen her; she’s good, she’s really good,” he said.

“She’s going to go to college. I’m the outlier in this thing. We’re right now in the thick of college application time, which is so stressful,” Macy added. “I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off. God doesn’t let you be 18 twice. I know from casting, if you need a 25-, 26-year-old actress, there are a lot of them out there and they’re really good. But if you need a 15-, 16-year-old actress, it’s tough.”

“Sofia looks young. I think this is an opportunity for her. But it’s just my opinion, and we’ll see what she wants to do, what Felicity thinks and how the chips fall,” he also said. “My daughter Georgia, she’s interested in politics, political science and pursuing that. She’s in a very academic school and killing it.”

Huffman was arrested on Tuesday and released on $250,000 bond later that same day.