Fat Joe Admits He Won’t Take Sides in Nick Cannon and Eminem Feud

Although it may have been a verse in his new single “Lord Above” that reignited the feud between Nick Cannon and Eminem, Fat Joe says that he is remaining neutral and refraining from taking a side. Speaking to TMZ in the midst of the ongoing battle, the rapper claimed that he is an “innocent bystander” caught up in the mix.

“I didn’t plan nothing. I’m an innocent bystander,” he told the outlet. “I’m not responsible. Are you crazy? I’m taking the high road.”

“Let me tell you something, I love Nick Cannon, he’s a great guy. Eminem’s a very good friend of mine. And they got their little personal hip hop thing going, you know what I mean,” he continued. “Eminem, he do what he want. I guess Nick Cannon gotta respond the same way. I love them both. I think this is fun stuff going on right here…Let the people decide what they want…Listen, whatever happens, happens.”

In Fat Joe’s song, Eminem raps, “Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though/I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/ But that other dude’s whipped, that p—y got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do s—/I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick / I should quit watchin’ news clips, yeah/My balls are too big, I should be talkin’ pool / ‘Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I’m takin’ shots at you.”

That lyric re-sparked the feud between the two rappers, which traces back to Eminem’s brief relationship with Mariah Carey, and things have gotten nasty pretty quickly. Earlier this week, Cannon released a diss track taking aim at the rapper. Dubbed “The Invitation,” the track takes digs not only at Eminem, but also draws his 23-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, into the mix.

“Call Kim, somebody get Hailey and that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby,” he raps.

Although Eminem is reportedly having a little fun with the feud and finds it humorous, a source suggested that he does draw the line when it comes to his daughter.

Meanwhile, although Eminem hasn’t released any new diss tracks taking aim at Cannon, the latter hasn’t slowed down, and on Dec. 10 he released a second diss track, “Pray For Him.”

Unfortunately, the mostly one-sided feud at the moment doesn’t seem to be going too well for Cannon. Along with the hashtag “RIP Nick Cannon” trending on Twitter, his two new tracks have overwhelmingly received more “thumbs down” than “thumbs up” on YouTube.