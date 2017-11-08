‘Fast and Furious’ Star Tyrese Accused of Abusing Daughter, Gives Heated Response

Actor Tyrese Gibson has been accused of abusing his 10-year-old daughter in new legal filings from his ex-wife Norma Gibson.

Norma has filed a restraining order stemming from an Aug. 19 incident, according to The Blast.

Norma said the Fast and the Furious actor “went into a rage, pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”

The alleged assault is said to stem from their daughter Shayla “stealing her own piggy bank money that she received for her birthday.”

Norma then goes on to detail that Tyrese, who also starred in the Transformers franchise, beat the daughter several more times despite the fact she “begged for mercy.”

Norma’s Claims (Continued)

Shayla allegedly repeatedly said she was sorry and told her father she was being physically hurt by his actions.

Norma says she learned of the abuse first hand from their daughter.

“Mum, dad beat me so hard that it hurts when I sit down,” Shayla allegedly told Norma.

“If it were up to me I’d have his fingers cut off for physically assaulting (her)” Norma said.

The request for protection was granted, with Tyrese barred from seeing their daughter until an Oct. 2 hearing.

Norma has previously accused Tyrese of abuse and says she’s afraid he might abduct Shayla and take her to Dubai.

Tyrese has adamantly denied the claims and went on lengthy rant about the allegations on Instagram.

Tyrese’s Response

Tyrese responded to the allegations by sharing a photo of Norma, Shayla and himself with a public message to Norma.

“All I wanna do is co/parent nothing else,” he wrote. “Please…. Stick and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt…… I’ve only prayed that your heart heals and we live our lives separately and peacefully on behalf of our daughter.”

He then goes on to chalk up Norma’s claims to her jealousy that he got remarried and the fact she hasn’t “been able to find another man” since their breakup.

“Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don’t work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you,” he wrote. “I was hoping by now you got over what we used to be… Being bitter, resentful and just felt out mean will has never been good for our daughter …. But I see the attacks just won’t stop so I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth.”

Despite this strongly-worded opening, he did go on to convey his love for Norma and and Shayla.

Tyrese’s Response (Continued)

“I want you to know I still love you and wish you the best in all that you’re looking to do, he wrote. “I just simply wanna co-parent and raise Shayla to be a respectful, decent, smart angel that I know she is… Paint your picture but God knows the truth.”

Tyrese then goes on to say the court’s previous custody rulings in his favor show that he’s a “great father” to Shayla.

“If I was a bad dad I wouldn’t of went from 80/20 to 70/30 to 60/40 to 50/50 custody in my favor,” he wrote. “All of the honorable fathers and parents out here keep fighting the good fight you may embarrassed at times but in the end the kids will always run into the arms of the ones who really has their backs in a great father not because I’m famous with money but because I am.”

“That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.”

He concluded by stating that “more truths” are “coming soon” and that “child custody family issues are the worst.”

See Tyrese’s full response below.