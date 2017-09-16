Farrah Abraham’s Fans Dish Out Hate Over Her NSFW Webcam Debut

Farrah Abraham is facing some major backlash after she appeared on an erotic webcam site.

Abraham partnered with CamSoda to help launch the site’s celebrity section. In her first session, she performed some NSFW acts on herself while wearing only a white bikini.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Apparently the session was a resounding success for the cam community. The Teen Mom OG cast member claimed the site crashed twice because of her show, and she’s already scheduling future appearances on the site.

However, many in the Teen Mom community were not so thrilled with Abraham’s latest endeavor. When she posted the above photo about the session, the comments filled up with critics.

Most shamed the young mom for doing an erotic show because it would set a bad example for her 8-year-old daughter, Sophia. Many also reminded her that Sophia could face bullying or embarrassment because of the cam video.

“I can’t help but feel like your daughter will just be so embarrassed by you some day,” one follower wrote. “I feel so bad for her. You can spoil her with all the materialistic things in the world but when it comes right down to it you’re making a fool of yourself and someday she’s going to see her mother diddling herself all over the internet.”

Another user wrote, “No hate, just reality, would you wanna see your mom’s bits all over the internet?”.

Abraham, of course, doesn’t seem to be phased by the haters in the comments. She’s still going forward with her future cam sessions.

