Farrah Abraham Says She Will Star on MTV Dating Show

Farrah Abraham may have gotten fired from Teen Mom OG, but we will be seeing more of her soon.

The reality TV personality was let go of the MTV reality series earlier this year, reportedly for her work in the adult film industry. But she may already be teasing a return to the cable network.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Abraham told Us Weekly at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards that she “has some new shows that are coming out,” although she did not provide details.

“I’m finding love next with MTV, so I hope you guys really love that and enjoy that,” she told the outlet on Monday, Aug. 20, at Radio City Music Hall. “I can’t [talk about the show]. I’m just very interested, obviously, in finding someone, maybe a male version of me. So that’s all I can say for now.”

The network did not confirm whether it is actually working on a new show with Abraham.

However, Abraham teased her 9-year-old daughter Sophia would also be making a return to the spotlight.

“I love taking my daughter with me as much as I can and I think it’s really good for her,” she said. “Sophia’s with all my shows that I do, so we have another one coming up in September and that will be on NBC.”

The author left Teen Mom OG in February after the show’s executive producer, Morgan J. Freeman, told her that if “chose to work in the adult industry,” she could not continue with the show. Abraham decided to end her contract.

Since then Teen Mom OG cast Bristol Palin to replace Abraham, with her debut on the show set for Monday, Oct. 1.

While Abraham stayed silent about her future career, she spilled the beans on traits she is looking for in a new man.

“I think I would probably prefer a boxer, because of where I’m at and their focus and how they’re positive, their mindset,” she explained. “So it’s a very beautiful thing.”

She said she hopes to get married someday.

“I hope to God I find somebody who I can and actually have that meaning of what marriage is, rather than just the action,” she told the outlet. “One day, hopefully.”

Abraham’s most recent boyfriend was Hollywood stuntman Aden Stay, 40, who worked on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Stay previously dated Rebel Wilson.

However, just a week after announcing they were a couple, Abraham told PEOPLE the relationship was called off.

I need to watch whom I date as many men target me for my success. I’m focused on work right now between TV and film projects,” Abraham said. “I found it interesting what Rebel Wilson said in an interview about him and how similar mine was — it’s showing and telling.”

In the same statement, Abraham said she already “met someone new” and was keeping her “dating life low-key.”