Farrah Abraham And Mike ‘The Situation’ Snap Behind-The-Scenes Selfie

Farrah Abraham and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino are putting their selfie game on full display in a new behind-the-scenes shot from Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. The Teen Mom OG star posed alongside her Jersey Shore alum pal for a snap that Farrah posted on Twitter on Sunday.

25-year-old Farrah shared the pic with the caption: "Behind the Scenes of #BeautySecrets #GTL @ItsTheSituation @WEtv @TFactorMedia #FamilyBootCamp."

The photo shows the mother of one showing off her plump pout while Mike "The Situation" flashed a smoldering expression at the camera. Overlaying the pic, Farrah added the hashtag "#MOOD."

While Farrah seems to be getting along swimmingly with her Marriage Boot Camp co-star in the photo above, there is another one of their cast members who probably won't be snapping a selfie with Farrah in the near future: Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett.

On Friday's episode of Marriage Boot Camp, Farrah got into an argument with Paula Johnson, the mother of Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. Abraham made racially insensitive comments after Paula called her "trailer park trash." The racial comments did not sit well with Kendra Wilkinson, who has two children with her African-American husband Hank Baskett.

"I don't throw out the f—ing race card like that. This b*tch didn't just offend Paula, she offended my husband and my kids, me," the 32-year-old former Playboy model said in her confessional. "You're going f—ing down, dude."

She continued by saying: "Farrah was supposed to have self-control and she voluntarily picked on [Paula] for her own amusement and for her own rating or whatever and I didn't like it all. You're picking on someone who's highly vulnerable and who's highly not in self-control. I didn't like it all. I spoke my mind."

"I'm the type of person to mind my own business and focus on my own issues, but at that moment I felt really uncomfortable," Wilkinson-Baskett said. "I spoke what I felt was right, and both of them should be held accountable."

When Farrah Abraham isn't dealing with her family issues on Marriage Boot Camp, she has been speaking out about wanting to have more children.

"Sophia has always asked for a sibling and you know, it was hard at first," Abraham said. "She was confused about her father's loss. She wanted siblings and honestly, I'm just so blessed that everything is sorting out. She's 8-years-old now. We're doing very well."

"I hope that I find someone under the right circumstances to start a family with," she said. Learn more about Farrah wanting more kids here.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer Griffin