Farrah Abraham Posts Eclipse Bikini Video, Commenters Cringe

After a series of controversial Instagram posts, Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has posted another video that has the comment section irritated.

Abraham posted the above video of herself celebrating the solar eclipse on a beach in Texas. As the sun hangs, mostly obscured by clouds, she dances around in a white bikini.

Despite her caption indicating that the solar eclipse happening, most commenters were confused that the post was more about Abraham on the beach than it was the astronomical event.

“Uh, what does you prancing around the beach have to do with the eclipse?” wrote an anonymous commenter.

“Can someone please tell me what the purpose was of this video?” wrote another user.

One user attributed the clip to Abraham needing to be the center of attention, even during a video about the eclipse.

“She makes everything about herself even if it’s not supposed to be about her,” one person said.

While the comments were mostly critical, some fans stood up for Abraham, who has been scrutinized all week on social media.

“All you people worried about someone else’s life (are) pathetic,” a fan said. “You know damn well she’s not worried about your jealousy. She’s just making money and living her greatest life.”