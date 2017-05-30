Celebrity

Farrah Abraham Shares Bikini And Coconuts Pic On Vacation In Jamaica

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has left the drama behind and is spending her free time on an exotic vacation in Jamaica.

The 25-year-old MTV star has taken to social media showing off her trip with her trip with her Instagram followers. In one photo Farrah took a dip in the blue water, wearing a skimpy yellow bikini. While in the water she held two coconuts, which had a drink with the mix of rum and herb.

It’s unclear who the other drink was for, but she undoubtedly was having a good time.

The Teen Mom star captioned the photo: “YA MON Rum/ Herb/ Coconut 🇯🇲 #jamaica.”

Check out Farrah in the vacation picture below:

YA MON Rum/ Herb/ Coconut 🇯🇲 #jamaica

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on

On her vacation getaway, the reality show star also shared a picture of herself posing with nature in front of the Banyan Tree Gap.

In that pic, Farrah was sporting a green maxi dress with designs on the top and bottom of the garment. She kept her blonde locks pulled up into a ponytail. Her caption was simple adding the Jamaican flag emoji.

🇯🇲

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on

