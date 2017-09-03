Farrah Abraham Slams Amber Portwood Sex Tape Talks: ‘She Has Enough Mental Issues And Body Issues’

Amber Portwood’s Teen Mom co-star Farrah Abraham has sounded off on Portwood’s possible sex tape offer.

Portwood was a vocal critic when Abraham released her own sextape, Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom, in 2013. The irony was not lost on Abraham, who slammed the 27-year-old’s and her husband Matt Baier’s plans in a statement released to the press.

“So see why they hope to follow in footsteps of mine, the envy of them wanting to be me never fails, as I see it copying and following in my footsteps is a little old — like Matt is,” she said. “As Amber has enough mental issues and body issues, I doubt doing a sex tape at [27] is in the right direction. Her surgery didn’t work. Good luck to Vivid (Entertainment) and Matt and Amber, as I see all their drama and fake set up press is really not entertaining and cries to wish they were famous.”

Abraham believes her co-star is simply trying to copy her own sex tape fiasco, which raised her celebrity profile back when it was released.

She cites the fact that Portwood is in talks with Vivid Entertainment, who purchased her sex tape for $1.5 million. Abraham also notes Portwood and Baier are allegedly represented by her former manger Gina Rodriguez, who Abraham calls “a failed porn star.”

“It’s sad how hard Amber tries to be me,” Farrah said. “Matt the conman who doesn’t even like her and is trying to pimp her out to get money for himself. This is all sad. Amber is a washed up felon.”

She doubles down on the “felon” remark saying, “I would caution them but they’re felons and criminals.”

Baier, who has a tell-all book on the way, has responded to the comparisons between his fiancee and Abraham.

“The difference here is that Vivid approached Amber,” he said. “Farrah had to make her tape and sell it to Vivid.”

This is just the latest in long line of issues between the two MTV stars.

Abraham recently said she refuses to attend Portwood’s upcoming wedding, by again referencing the couple’s past legal issues.

