'Fantastic Beasts' Star Eddie Redmayne Reacts to J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Tweets

Creator of the ever-so-popular character Harry Potter and the world he lives in that fans have grown to love so much, J.K. Rowling's tweet regarding transgender people is rubbing a few big names the wrong way. On Saturday, Rowling tweeted her thoughts and beliefs on the transgender community, stating "it isn't hate to speak the truth." As a result, Eddie Redmayne, who stars in Rowling's Harry Potter spinoff franchise Fantastic Beasts, wanted his fans to know that he does not stand with Rowling and her views.

"If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives," Rowling tweeted over the weekend. "It isn't hate to speak the truth... The idea that women like me, who've been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they're vulnerable in the same way as women — ie, to male violence — 'hate' trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense."

Among others, Redmayne was quick to respond, writing, "Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself. This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it's time to let them do so."

The face of Potter, Daniel Radcliffe, even criticized her as well. "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I," he said before referencing the Trevor Project website. "According to the Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It's clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm."