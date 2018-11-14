‘Fantastic Beasts’ Actress Katherine Waterston Reveals Pregnancy on Red Carpet

Actress Katherine Waterston shared some fantastic news with Muggles earlier this week.

At the U.K. premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Tuesday, the 38-year-old actress sported a noticeable baby bump as she walked the red carpet at the event.

Wearing a gold Calvin Klein gown with long sleeves, Waterston was seen placing her hand on her belly as she smiled for cameras. Her Fantastic Beasts co-stars Ezra Miller and Alison Sudol were later seen rubbing her baby bump.

Waterston also took a moment to pose with the entire cast of the film, including Johnny Depp, Dan Fogler, Claudia Kim, Zoë Kravitz, Jude Law, William Nadylam, Eddie Redmayne and Callum Turner.

Waterston, the daughter of Sam Waterston, the actor known for his role as Jack McCoy on Law & Order, is quite private when it comes to her personal life and has not yet confirmed who the father of her unborn child is. A representative did not immediately return PEOPLE‘s request for comment.

The 38-year-old’s credits include roles in Michael Clayton, Steve Jobs, Logan Lucky, and Alien: Covenant, as well as a five-episode appearance as Emma Harrow in Boardwalk Empire. She previously starred as Porpentina “Tina” Goldstein in 2016’s hit Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and has reprised the role for the Fantastic Beasts sequel.

The film, the second in what is planned as a five-movie franchise, follows the events of the first film, in which dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA). Following her escape, The Crimes of Grindelwald will follow Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) after he is recruited by Albus Dumbledore to take Grindelwald down again.

Although the film has not yet been released to the public, several critics got an advanced view, with the first reviews proving the installment mediocre.

“It’s less a necessary new chapter in this ongoing story than the movie-shaped equivalent of memorabilia, or maybe just an affordable multiplex alternative to whisking the whole family off to the Wizarding World area of Universal Studios,” The A.V. Club‘s A.A. Dowd wrote.

The New York Times‘ Manohla Dargis dubbed the film “an embarrassment of riches, and it’s suffocating,” something they credited to it being “chockablock with stuff,” giving the movie too much story to tell and not enough time.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald premieres in theaters on Friday, Nov. 21.